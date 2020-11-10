 

Brandwatch Named a Leader in Prestigious Industry Report

Brandwatch receives the highest scores in all three high level categories in Social Listening Platforms Evaluation

BRIGHTON, England, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandwatch, the digital consumer intelligence company, announced today that they have been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Social Listening Platforms, Q4 2020, with the highest scores in the current offering, strategy and market presence categories.

Brandwatch moves forward with a new brand identity that highlights the sum of all the parts brought together to create the emerging Digital Consumer Intelligence offering.

"Most mergers don't work out. This one definitely has," said Giles Palmer, Brandwatch's CEO of its 2018 merger with Crimson Hexagon. "With our product integration and customer migration complete, we now have the biggest innovation engine in our space to drive the industry forward, and we're going to do just that with the best strategy in our market."

According to the report: "Brandwatch stands apart from others with machine learning (ML) custom classifiers from Crimson Hexagon and Brandwatch's user-friendly legacy interface. The core listening platform, Brandwatch Consumer Research (BCR), is easily navigable, with flexible dashboards for cross-tab analysis of brand and audience data as well as an Insights section to explain key takeaways from the data."

Brandwatch received the highest scores possible in the product vision, execution and innovation road map criteria.

At the heart of this is, in our opinion, Brandwatch's customer-centric approach and strategy. Its product suite - including its flagship Consumer Research platform - was built around the concept of putting voice-of-the-consumer data directly into the hands of the executives, researchers, and marketers who rely on it to make consumer-aligned decisions.

"Brandwatch has helped us change our processes and designs to better suit our customers' needs," said Sarah Rose Watkins, senior communications specialist at FedEx. "Brandwatch is the tool our team always depends on when there is a major crisis. It gives us peace of mind knowing that we're pulling the correct data to make important business decisions."

About Brandwatch

Brandwatch is the world's pioneering digital consumer intelligence suite, helping over 2,000 of the world's most admired brands and agencies including Unilever, Walmart and Dell to make insightful, data-driven business decisions.

The company underwent the industry-transforming merger with Crimson Hexagon in 2018, and has made three acquisitions to date: PeerIndex (2013), BuzzSumo (2017) as a standalone content marketing platform, and Qriously (2019) to add global survey capabilities.

Brandwatch has offices around the globe including Brighton, Boston, New York, London, Berlin, Stuttgart, Paris, Madrid, Sydney and Singapore.

www.brandwatch.com | @Brandwatchpress officecontact

Contact: Kellan Terry, 347-382-0668, kellan@brandwatch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927826/Brandwatch_a_new_kind_of_intelligence_Logo.jpg

 



