Keysight Technologies Infiniium EXR-Series Offers Advanced Oscilloscope Technology via the Company’s Global Network of Distributors

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the new Infiniium 8-channel oscilloscope technology, which is now available via both distribution and direct channels.

Keysight's Infiniium EXR-Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscopes include eight models ranging from 500 MHz to 2.5 GHz and either 4 or 8 channels with wide-ranging upgradeability. The EXR-Series' waveform update rate is >200,000 waveforms/sec., allowing it to quickly build eye-diagrams capturing 5.7 Million UIs. (Photo: Business Wire)

Powerful, intuitive to use and easy to own, the new Infiniium EXR-Series extends the power of Keysight’s Infiniium MXR oscilloscope family to customers that want to buy through the company’s global network of distributors. The Infiniium MXR-Series and EXR-Series feature multiple instruments integrated into a single platform for higher engineering productivity and ease-of-use. Both platforms offer advanced software applications and features that simplify debugging, power measurements and remote collaboration.

Designs are growing more complex, and the benchmark for professional mainstream bench debug and analysis continues to rise. The new Infiniium EXR-Series mixed signal oscilloscope (EXR-Series) is the professional engineer’s ultimate tool for general purpose debug. The Infiniium-EXR and -MXR families feature a state-of-the-art ASIC which powers 7 integrated applications, including oscilloscope, digital voltmeter (DVM), waveform generator, Bode plotter, counters, protocol analyzer and logic analyzer. The EXR-Series offers up to 8 analog channels that operate simultaneously at 2.5 GHz with 16 independent digital channels.

The EXR-Series is:

Powerful: Professional engineers need tools that keep up with the complexity of their designs. Infiniium EXR and MXR deliver advanced applications and features on a 15.6-in high definition touchscreen, enabling users to access both built-in applications and powerful advanced applications. Infiniium applications automate complex tasks such as power supply characterization and measurement, covering basic measurements, advanced measurement and analysis of switching losses, RDS (ON), control loop response, efficiency, transient response, inrush current, current harmonics and losses of power transistors during a cycle.