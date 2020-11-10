 

Nickelodeon to Partner With Baby2Baby for Blue’s Clues & You! “Blue Friday” to Help Provide Essentials to Families in Need This Holiday Season

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 17:00  |  51   |   |   

Nickelodeon is partnering with national nonprofit organization Baby2Baby this holiday season for the first-ever Blue’s Clues & You! “Blue Friday,” dedicated to celebrating families, on Friday, Nov. 20. In honor of “Blue Friday,” Nickelodeon will make a donation to Baby2Baby to support their mission of helping kids and families who need it most. The net will also premiere all-new Blue’s Clues & You! episodes filled with family fun, featuring Josh’s (Josh Dela Cruz) “lola,” his grandmother (Carolyn Fe), and his cousins Steve (Steve Burns) and Joe (Donovan Patton).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005866/en/

Blue's Clues & You! (Photo: Business Wire)

Blue's Clues & You! (Photo: Business Wire)

Baby2Baby provides children living in poverty, ages 0-12 years, with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, they have provided over 40 million essential items including diapers, formula, soap, shampoo, masks, hand sanitizer, baby food and more to some of the most vulnerable children across the country impacted by the pandemic.

Viewers can get into the holiday spirit with Josh and his family with two brand-new Blue’s Clues & You! premieres:

  • On Friday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. (ET/PT), fans will meet Josh’s “lola” in “Blue’s Big Baking Show,” as Josh and Blue spend the day making bibingka, a cake from the Philippines that is “masarap” (delicious)!
  • In the holiday-themed episode, “Blue’s Night Before Christmas,” premiering Friday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. (ET/PT), and directed by Burns, Josh and Blue play Blue’s Clues to figure out what Blue wants for Christmas, decorate with Steve, help Joe wrap presents, and celebrate a night full of holiday traditions.

Following the linear premiere of “Blue’s Night Before Christmas,” the episode will be available to watch on Noggin, Nickelodeon’s interactive learning service for preschoolers, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 8. Noggin will continue to spread cheer with a holiday hub featuring over 50 pieces of festive long and short-form content, including: holiday-themed shorts; full-length episodes of hit series PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, Peppa Pig and more; games; play-along videos; and e-books.

Seite 1 von 4
ViacomCBS Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nickelodeon to Partner With Baby2Baby for Blue’s Clues & You! “Blue Friday” to Help Provide Essentials to Families in Need This Holiday Season Nickelodeon is partnering with national nonprofit organization Baby2Baby this holiday season for the first-ever Blue’s Clues & You! “Blue Friday,” dedicated to celebrating families, on Friday, Nov. 20. In honor of “Blue Friday,” Nickelodeon will …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Merck Announces KEYNOTE-598 Trial Evaluating KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Combination With ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
ViacomCBS Reports Q3 2020 Earnings Results
02.11.20
Nickelodeon and TIME Announce Top 20 Finalists for First-ever Kid of the Year Honor
29.10.20
The Midseason Premiere of “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” Returns Thursday, November 26 on BET+
28.10.20
Bryon Rubin Named Chief Operating Officer for CBS
28.10.20
Megan Thee Stallion Ruled the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” With 3 Wins Followed by Beyoncé and Roddy Ricch With 2 Awards Each
28.10.20
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
27.10.20
BET Presents New Original Groundbreaking Documentary “Smoke: Marijuana + Black America” Executive Produced and Narrated by Multi-platinum Rapper and Entrepreneur Nasir “Nas” Jones
21.10.20
ViacomCBS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
21.10.20
CBS All Access’ First Feature-Length Documentary “CONSOLE WARS” Now Available in Canada
20.10.20
Pierluigi Gazzolo verlässt ViacomCBS Networks International

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.06.20
2
2020 "BET Awards" Honors the Memory of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant With a Tribute From Global Superstar L