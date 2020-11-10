 

Wrangler Launches Collaboration with Adult Swim’s Hit Series Rick and Morty

Iconic global denim brand Wrangler today announced a new collaboration with Adult Swim’s Emmy award-winning series Rick and Morty, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. With art never seen anywhere else in the multiverse, this collaboration includes a custom-designed laser etched jacket and an exclusive, episode-inspired t-shirt featuring the incomparable NX-5 Planet Remover. The Wrangler x Rick and Morty Collection will be exclusive to Wrangler.com and goes live today in anticipation of the excitement around the upcoming virtual Adult Swim Festival, streaming this Friday and Saturday on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel.

With art never seen anywhere else in the multiverse, the Wrangler x Rick and Morty Collection includes an exclusive, episode-inspired t-shirt featuring the incomparable NX-5 Planet Remover and a custom-designed laser etched jacket. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Building innovative partnerships with iconic brands like Wrangler is a priority for Adult Swim and their heroic appearance in Rick and Morty created a new opportunity,” said Tricia Melton, chief marketing officer of Warner Bros. Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “Our fans often wear clothes and they love Rick and Morty, so they’re going to lose their minds over the new custom clothing launching today.”

The artwork was custom designed for this collaboration by the Rick and Morty creative team and brought to life by Wrangler’s design team using an in-house laser machine and a classic, iconic jacket design.

Wrangler has always embraced pop culture as a way to reach new fans, and when we were organically part of the season 4 finale episode, it was the perfect opportunity for us to explore a larger partnership with Adult Swim,” said Holly Wheeler, vice president of global brand marketing at Wrangler. “The collection is a direct play on the finale and inspired by the laser that was fictionally ‘sponsored by Wrangler’ in the show. We loved the tongue-in-cheek joke since lasers are actually a big part of our denim production – from digital wash applications to onsite customer customization with our nano-laser. The collaboration was a fun and natural way for us to do something authentic with our brand that joins in on the joke.”

Starting today, November 10, the Wrangler x Rick and Morty Collection will be available on Wrangler.com. Prices range from $29 to $79.

