Polaris RZR Factory Racing Unveils RZR Pro XP Race Vehicle for Dakar

Polaris RZR , the winningest brand in UTV racing, today debuted the RZR Pro XP that its three factory team drivers will race in their conquest of the SSV class at the 2021 Dakar Rally—one of the world’s most grueling and historic desert races. Utilizing the industry-leading RZR Pro XP platform, the proven RZR Factory Racing team is well-armed to battle the unrelenting terrain of Dakar and demonstrate their racing prowess in Polaris’ first trip to the Dakar Rally.

Polaris RZR Pro XP, Official 2021 Dakar Race Vehicle for RZR Factory Racing (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are committed to pushing our innovation and looking forward to the opportunity to build upon our legendary racing history as a brand. The successes and lessons learned from racing accelerate product innovation, allowing us to continue delivering a category-defining product for our dedicated customers,” said Steven Menneto, President of Polaris Off Road.

As the most successful brand in side-by-side racing, Polaris and the RZR Factory Racing team are poised to continue innovating and raising the bar of performance race vehicles. The knowledge acquired from racing is crucial to the future design of production vehicles. Countless hours of research, development and testing on the race course has led to the current RZR Pro XP Platform. The RZR Pro XP is proven, winning the Baja 1000, Baja 500, short course races, WORCS races, East Coast XC races, and the UTV World Championships all in the last year.

“We chose to race the T4 class at Dakar, because we wanted to showcase what the Polaris RZR Pro XP is capable of, what defines its DNA—the pursuit of constant performance. Our vehicle is built from as many stock parts as possible to show their durability and performance capabilities when competing against the toughest competition in the world,” explained Robert Wilmot, Polaris RZR Vehicle Architect and Lead Dakar Engineer. Amongst the laundry list of stock Pro XP parts the team will be using, some of the marquee stock components include the Pro Star engine, intercooler, turbo, transmission, hubs, brake calipers and much more. The vehicle also utilizes a stock wheelbase.