TransAct Technologies to Participate in the ROTH Technology Virtual Event

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that the Company will participate in the ROTH Technology Virtual Event on November 11th - 12th, 2020.

Steve DeMartino, President and Chief Financial Officer, will be available for 1x1 and small group virtual meetings with investors on the first day of the event, November 11th. For those interested in registering for the event, please email registration@roth.com or contact your ROTH representative.