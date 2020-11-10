 

TransAct Technologies to Participate in the ROTH Technology Virtual Event

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that the Company will participate in the ROTH Technology Virtual Event on November 11th - 12th, 2020.

Steve DeMartino, President and Chief Financial Officer, will be available for 1x1 and small group virtual meetings with investors on the first day of the event, November 11th. For those interested in registering for the event, please email registration@roth.com or contact your ROTH representative.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, POS automation, and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA! , AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca and Printrex brands. TransAct has sold over 3.5 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

TransAct, BOHA!, AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca and Printrex are trademarks of TransAct Technologies Incorporated. 2019 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.

