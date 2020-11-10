 

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC Interim Management Statement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020   

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC Interim Management Statement
LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

Introduction
I am pleased to present Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC’s (the “Company”) interim management statement for the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020.

Performance and dividends
The Company’s unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 30 September 2020 was £77.58 million or 20.71 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), an increase of 0.41 pence per share (2.0 per cent.) since 30 June 2020.

After accounting for the dividend paid of 0.51 pence per share on 30 October 2020 to shareholders on the register on 2 October 2020, the NAV is 20.20 pence per share.

Share buy-backs

During the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020, the Company purchased 1,705,566 shares for £331,000 at an average price of 19.29 pence per share. All of the shares are to be held in treasury.

It remains the Board’s policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company’s interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders. The level of share buybacks for the sixth month period to 31 December 2020 will be limited to £1 million.

It is the Board’s intention for such buy-backs to be at around a 5 per cent. discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.

Portfolio

The following investments have been made during the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020:

New investments £’000 Activity
The Voucher Market Limited (T/A WeGift) 361 A cloud platform that enables corporates to purchase digital gift cards and to distribute them to employees and customers.
Total new investments 361  


Follow on investments £’000 Activity
Quantexa Limited 891 Network analytics platform to detect financial crime.
Phrasee Limited 274 AI platform that generates optimised marketing campaigns.
uMotif Limited 175 A patient engagement and data capture platform for use in real world and observational research.
ePatient Network Limited (T/A Raremark) 46 Online community connecting people affected by rare diseases.
The Evewell (Harley Street) Limited 29 Operator of a women’s health centre focusing on fertility.
Total follow on investments 1,415  

Disposals

