Aware to Showcase Biometric Identity Management Leadership at Identity Week London 2020

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, will be participating in multiple sessions during this year’s virtual Identity Week London 2020 , taking place from November 16-18. Comprised of three world-class events focused on the concept of identity – Digital: ID, Planet Biometrics and SDW – Aware will bring its unique perspective on the role biometrics has and will continue to play in identity ownership.

As organizations accelerate into the next generation of digital transformation, biometrics for identity management continues to grow in adoption. In one of the event’s breakout sessions, Fighting the Fakes (November 18 at 8:55 a.m. local time (4:55 a.m. EST)), Rob Mungovan, chief commercial officer at Aware, along with fellow panelists, will discuss the emerging biometric threats compromising today’s identity solutions – including deep fakes – and how advanced presentation attack detection (PAD) can provide a higher level of security against these threats, breaking down the complexities of detecting biometric spoofs.

"The identity and biometrics industries are increasingly seeing biometric data, whether obtained directly or through hacked systems, being used to create fakes and spoofs,” said Rob Mungovan. "Because of this, managing digital identities without compromising privacy or user experience is a key commitment of ours. I’m grateful for the opportunity to participate in this year’s virtual event with like-minded individuals striving to increase security, especially in today’s evolving landscape.”

Also, Kai Imgenberg, director of international sales at Aware, will be moderating a roundtable discussion, Face Plus Voice (November 18 at 1:20 p.m. local time (9:20 a.m. EST)), which aims to explore how the combination of face and voice biometrics strengthens modern day biometric authentication. As technology evolves, the challenges with implementing secure personal identification procedures become increasingly more complex. This discussion will uncover why combining two or more biometric modalities improves recognition accuracy for enrollment, authentication and verification protocols.