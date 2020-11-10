 

Increased Internet Penetration across Globe Driving Demand Opportunities in Global Flexible Workspace Market Transparency Market Research

- Global flexible workspace market is foreseen to gather valuation of US$ 31.5 Bn by 2030. Some of the key factors attributed to this growth include rising Internet penetration and increased awareness about flexible workspaces.

- On regional front, North America is one of the dominant regions in the market for flexible workspace.

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owing to changing nature of corporate landscape, the concept of flexible workplaces is gaining popularity in the recent few years. The global flexible workspace market is foreseen to gather promising expansion opportunities during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. One of the key factors driving market growth is increased penetration of high-speed Internet in developing as well as developed as well regions.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research highlight that the global flexible workspace market is likely to grow at prodigious CAGR of ~16% in the assessment period of 2020 to 2030. Increased inclination toward remote working, rising Internet penetration, increased focus among enterprises on improving productivity and providing unique employee experience, and drop in prices of consumer electronics are some of the key factors attributed to this market growth.

Key Findings of Flexible Workspace Market Report

  • The global flexible workspace market expected to develop at a CAGR of ~16% during 2020–2030.
  • As a result, the market is likely to gain valuation of around US$ 31.5 Bn by 2030 end.
  • The total valuation of the market for flexible workspace was more than US$ 6.3 Bn in 2019.
  • North America is one of the prominent regions in the flexible workspace market.

