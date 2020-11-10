 

Deadline Reminder Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming December 29, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Wells Fargo & Company (“Wells Fargo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WFC) common stock between October 13, 2017 and October 13, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Wells Fargo investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On April 14, 2020, Wells Fargo announced its first quarter 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company announced a $4 billion provision expense to account for expected credit delinquencies, including $940 million in net charge-offs on loans and debt securities and a $3.1 billion reserve build.

On this news, Wells Fargo’s stock price fell $4.54, or 14%, over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $26.89 per share on April 16, 2020.

On May 5, 2020, the Company filed its quarterly report with the SEC for first quarter 2020, in which it stated that Wells Fargo’s collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) investments fell 9% and that the Company suffered $1.7 billion in unrealized losses on its CLO investments during the quarter.

On this news, Wells Fargo’s stock price fell $1.74, or 6%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $25.61 per share on May 6, 2020.

On June 10, 2020, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, John Shrewsberry, presented at the Morgan Stanley Virtual US Financials Conference, during which he stated that the second quarter reserve build would be even “bigger than the first quarter” due to continued deterioration in the Company’s credit portfolio.

On this news, Wells Fargo’s stock price fell $5.84, or 18%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $26.79 per share on June 11, 2020.

On July 14, 2020, the Company announced its second quarter 2020 financial results in a press release, disclosing a $9.5 billion provision expense to account for expected credit delinquencies.

On this news, Wells Fargo’s stock price fell $1.16, or 5%, to close at $24.25 per share on July 14, 2020.

On October 14, 2020, the Company announced a $769 million provision expense for third quarter 2020, but the Company’s CFO stated that further deterioration of the credit portfolio had been forestalled due to short-term customer accommodations provided since the start of the pandemic.

