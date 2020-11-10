 

NextGen Healthcare Launches Industry’s Next Evolution of Integrated Eye Care Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 17:30  |  43   |   |   

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced it has launched a dedicated optometric workflow in its fully integrated eye care platform. This new optometric software solution is part of the NextGen Ophthalmic Suite, the industry’s premier solution that continues to integrate both ophthalmologic and optometric-specific templates. This complete suite improves overall quality of clinical eye care for patients as well as optimizes financial results for providers by combining practice and optical management for efficient charge capture.

“Our new optometric template takes eye care to a higher level by enhancing the linkage between optometrists and ophthalmologists,” said John Beck, chief solutions officer for NextGen Healthcare. “With a growing population experiencing age-related vision impairment, it’s essential these specialties work seamlessly together. NextGen Ophthalmic Suite provides a fully integrated eye care workflow that co-manages correspondence between specialists - ensuring patients benefit from the full spectrum of care with no disconnects.”

According to an article from Modern Optometry, roughly 20 million more routine and medical eye exams in the U.S. will be required in 2025 than were needed in 2015 and this number will continue to increase every year for the foreseeable future. These demand estimates do not include the increased volume of surgery that will be required for the aging U.S. population.

“From an administrative perspective, working with NextGen Healthcare has been much easier than with other EHR vendors and our optometrists are encouraged by templates designed for their specific needs,” said John Gaal, vice president of clinical operations for Salus University, whose optometrists have thoroughly tested it and will have the new optometric workflow available soon. “NextGen Healthcare’s account managers have acted with unparalleled responsiveness in understanding the challenges of running an optometry practice.”

About NextGen Ophthalmic Suite

NextGen Healthcare’s new optometric workflow supports medical optometry, routine vision care, vision therapy, low-vision examinations and contact lens examination. The optometry workflow integrates with NextGen Optical Management, NextGen Enterprise, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Financial Analytics and NextGen Patient Experience Platform.

The new NextGen Ophthalmic Suite offers specialized optometric content and features including:

  • Optometry-dedicated Workflow with Visual Skills – Office visit workflows that focus on Primary Vision Care and Binocular Function, allowing for seamless documentation of the patient visit
  • Low-vision Exam – Workflow that focuses on a patient’s functional vision and the appropriate tools to document care

About Salus University

Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University has an unparalleled legacy in the education of competent and compassionate Doctor of Optometry. We have pioneered standard setting innovations in optometric education since 1919. Today, Salus University continues to offer more choices for our students. Learn more at https://www.salus.edu/Colleges/Optometry.aspx.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We empower the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

NextGen Healthcare Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: NextGen Healthcare Inc - Anbieter von Lösungen für elektronische Patientenakten
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NextGen Healthcare Launches Industry’s Next Evolution of Integrated Eye Care Technology NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced it has launched a dedicated optometric workflow in its fully integrated eye care platform. This new optometric software solution …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared
Merck Announces KEYNOTE-598 Trial Evaluating KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Combination With ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
8,000 Healthcare Professionals to Convene Online for NextGen Healthcare’s 23rd Annual User Conference
28.10.20
NextGen Health Data Hub Enables Arizona’s First Ever COVID-19 Alerts for Community-Wide Data Exchange During Pandemic
22.10.20
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
16.10.20
NextGen Healthcare Recognized as Market Leader in Medical Practice Management and Telemedicine Software
14.10.20
NextGen Healthcare Enables Health Centers in Underserved Communities to Provide Whole Person Care During COVID-19

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
16
NextGen Healthcare Inc - Anbieter von Lösungen für elektronische Patientenakten