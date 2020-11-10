Transaction in Own Shares

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

10 November 2020

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 10 November 2020 the company purchased 70,797 ordinary shares at a price of 72.80 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 206,757,037 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.