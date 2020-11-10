 

180 Life Sciences Announces Completion of Transaction with KBLM Merger Corp IV

Company Now Publicly Traded on Nasdaq Under the ticker ATNF

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with its lead indication in Phase 2b/3, focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today announced the successful closing of its transaction with KBL Merger Corp IV.

In connection with the closing of the merger, KBLM issued 17,500,000 shares of common stock to the stockholders of 180 Life Sciences, of which 1,049,999 shares were deposited in an escrow account and subject to forfeiture for indemnification claims, and of which 1,981,496 shares are issuable to the holders of the existing exchangeable shares of CannBioRex Purchaseco ULC and/or Katexco Purchaseco ULC, Canadian subsidiaries of 180 Life Sciences. The issuance of the shares of common stock to the stockholders of 180 Life Sciences was registered on an effective registration statement on Form S-4 that the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 12, 2019 and that was declared effective on October 9, 2020. Following the merger, 180 Life Sciences shall survive as a wholly-owned subsidiary of KBLM.

Prior to the closing of the merger, 180 Life Sciences Corp. changed its name to 180 Life Corp., and KBL Merger Corp. IV changed its name to 180 Life Sciences Corp. As used in this press release, references to KBL Merger Corp. IV refer to the Company and references to 180 Life Sciences Corp. refer to 180 Life Sciences (which became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company following the merger, as discussed above). As a result of the merger, the units and rights of KBL Merger Corp. ceased trading, and the shares of its common stock and warrants are now trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “ATNF” and “ATNFW,” respectively.

180 Life Sciences is led by Dr. James Woody who previously served as the founding CEO of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, as well as President and General Manager of Roche Bioscience. In addition, he served as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of R&D for Centocor, where he led the team responsible for developing Remicade, the first of the TNF inhibitor biologics in collaboration with Prof. Sir Marc Feldmann, one of the founders and Co-Chairman of 180 Life Sciences. Remicade sales topped $7 billion USD in 2016 and were $5 billion in 2019.1

