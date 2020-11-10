Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO

Valneva is calling the EGM in order to obtain the necessary authorizations to allow the Company to prepare for a potential listing and public offering of American Depositary Shares (each representing a number of the Company’s ordinary shares) on Nasdaq in 2021 (the “Offering”), subject to market and other conditions, consistent with the Company’s previously communicated strategic plans. The timing, number of securities to be offered and their price have not yet been determined. The Company plans to submit a confidential draft registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in early 2021, and the proposed Offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review processes, subject to market and other conditions. Shareholders and potential investors should note that the proposed Offering may or may not proceed.

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on prevention against diseases with major unmet needs. The Company has several vaccines in development including unique vaccines against Lyme disease, COVID-19 and chikungunya. Valneva’s portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO/JESPECT indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC.