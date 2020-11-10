 

Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO

Saint-Herblain (France), November 10, 2020Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”), a specialty vaccine company, today announced that it will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on December 22, 2020.

From November 16, 2020, the preparatory documents and information for the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available and posted on the Company’s website, in accordance with applicable French laws and regulations.

Valneva is calling the EGM in order to obtain the necessary authorizations to allow the Company to prepare for a potential listing and public offering of American Depositary Shares (each representing a number of the Company’s ordinary shares) on Nasdaq in 2021 (the “Offering”), subject to market and other conditions, consistent with the Company’s previously communicated strategic plans.   The timing, number of securities to be offered and their price have not yet been determined. The Company plans to submit a confidential draft registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in early 2021, and the proposed Offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review processes, subject to market and other conditions. Shareholders and potential investors should note that the proposed Offering may or may not proceed.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act. 

About Valneva SE
Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on prevention against diseases with major unmet needs. The Company has several vaccines in development including unique vaccines against Lyme disease, COVID-19 and chikungunya. Valneva’s portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO/JESPECT indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC.

