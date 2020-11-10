 

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on November 10, 2020, after market closing
Regulated information – reporting share buyback
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between November 2, 2020 and November 9, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Highest price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Total (EUR)
02/11/2020 2,500 12.5276 12.84 12.14                    31,319  
03/11/2020 2,500 12.8420 13.00 12.74                    32,105  
04/11/2020 2,000 12.8252 12.88 12.70                    25,650  
05/11/2020 2,500 12.8803 12.96 12.76                    32,201  
06/11/2020 2,500 12.7679 12.82 12.62                    31,920  
09/11/2020 2,866 13.4622 13.66 13.04                    38,583  
Total 14,866  12.9004    13.00    12.14    191,778  

This concludes the share buyback program announced in May 2020.

Since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 337,155 shares at an average price of EUR 14,8300, representing in total EUR 4,999,999.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 928,207 shares as of November 9, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyba ....

About EVS

We create return on emotion.
EVS is globally recognized as a leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.
EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.
For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO*
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel : +32 4 361 70 00.  E-mail : corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com
*representing a SRL

 

