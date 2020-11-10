EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between November 2, 2020 and November 9, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Highest price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Total (EUR) 02/11/2020 2,500 12.5276 12.84 12.14 31,319 03/11/2020 2,500 12.8420 13.00 12.74 32,105 04/11/2020 2,000 12.8252 12.88 12.70 25,650 05/11/2020 2,500 12.8803 12.96 12.76 32,201 06/11/2020 2,500 12.7679 12.82 12.62 31,920 09/11/2020 2,866 13.4622 13.66 13.04 38,583 Total 14,866 12.9004 13.00 12.14 191,778

This concludes the share buyback program announced in May 2020.

Since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 337,155 shares at an average price of EUR 14,8300, representing in total EUR 4,999,999.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 928,207 shares as of November 9, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

