 

OLED Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 203,069.9 Million By 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Organic LED Market Research Report published on Valuates Reports in Electronics & Electrical Category. The report contains segmentation by Product Type - Display and Lighting, by Technology - PMOLED, AMOLED, Transparent OLED, Top-Emitting OLED, Foldable OLED, and White OLED and by End Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Retail, Industrial, Commercial, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Others. It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2027.

The global organic LED (OLED) market size was valued at USD 32,463.5 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 203,069.9 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving OLED market size growth are high demand for cost-effective and energy-saving OLED lighting, increased government initiatives to adopt OLED, and growth in the market for display and large screen backlights.

This study includes the analytical depiction of the OLED market size forecast and the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets. The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the OLED market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE OLED MARKET SIZE 

The increasing investments from government and private organizations for R&D are expected to drive the OLED market size. Various emerging and developed economies around the world are working on switching to lighting solutions that are energy efficient. Experts have predicted that due to the continuous R&D, the OLED technology will meet the required performance and pricing targets, facilitating the smooth transition from conventional to efficient lighting solutions.

The increasing use of PMOLED displays in smartwatches, music players, automobiles, digital healthcare devices and others is expected to propel the OLED market size. 

Also, an increase in demand for eco-friendly lighting solutions and an increase in the adoption of smart lighting systems are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for OLED market size growth.

