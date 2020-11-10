 

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Columbia Sportswear Company (“Columbia Sportswear” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COLM) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On October 29, 2020, the Company announced its third quarter 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company stated that net sales declined 23% year-over-year partly due to “approximately $45 million of Fall 2020 shipments shifting into fourth quarter 2020.”

On this news, Columbia Sportswear’s share price fell $21.68, or 23%, to close at $74.59 per share on October 30, 2020.

If you purchased Columbia Sportswear securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Disclaimer

