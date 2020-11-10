 

Zendesk and WhatsApp Partner to Enable Powerful Conversational Experiences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 18:00  |  49   |   |   

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced expanded capabilities to its service-first CRM solutions that help companies provide real-time support across messaging channels on web, social, and mobile. A key enabler of these capabilities is a strategic partnership -- among the first of its kind -- that expands the current integration with Messenger and empowers companies to immediately engage with customers, share information, and respond to questions across all Facebook messaging services including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

As customers rapidly shift to messaging as a primary way to communicate with friends, family, and businesses, over 34,000 forward-thinking Zendesk customers have already shown strong demand for Facebook’s messaging channels by adding WhatsApp and/or Messenger to their support offerings. According to insights from research by Zendesk and ESG, companies with the best customer experiences (CX) invest in offering more channels to their customers, with CX-focused organizations showing they are much more likely to have embraced messaging apps (89 percent) and social media (87 percent) than their competitors.

“Businesses today need to meet their customers where they want to be met -- and that’s increasingly through messaging. More than 175 million people already message a business account on WhatsApp every day to ask questions and get helpful information, and as more conversations shift online during the ongoing pandemic, messaging tools can help businesses of all sizes increase their efficiency and improve customer satisfaction,” said Matt Idema, Chief Operating Officer at WhatsApp. “Through this partnership with Zendesk, we’ll help many more medium-sized businesses get started using messaging to communicate with their customers in a matter of minutes and build new features to make WhatsApp the best way to get business done.”

“There are significant shifts in the ways customers are choosing to interact with businesses - most notably a 50 percent surge in usage of messaging channels over the first half of 2020. We are committed to helping businesses embrace these trends,” said Adrian McDermott, President of Products, Zendesk. “The new Zendesk messaging capabilities, automated workflows, and customization features are helping our customers provide conversational experiences that flow seamlessly across channels and devices while remaining engaging, personal, and contextual. Our partnership with WhatsApp and Facebook, which provides Zendesk customers access to simple API tools to connect with their customers on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, is integral to this evolution.”

Seite 1 von 3
Zendesk Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zendesk and WhatsApp Partner to Enable Powerful Conversational Experiences Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced expanded capabilities to its service-first CRM solutions that help companies provide real-time support across messaging channels on web, social, and mobile. A key enabler of these capabilities is a strategic …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared
Merck Announces KEYNOTE-598 Trial Evaluating KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Combination With ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Zendesk To Present At Upcoming Investor Events
29.10.20
Zendesk Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
19.10.20
Zendesk Offers Instagram Messaging for Businesses
12.10.20
Zendesk Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results