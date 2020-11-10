Zendesk and WhatsApp Partner to Enable Powerful Conversational Experiences

As customers rapidly shift to messaging as a primary way to communicate with friends, family, and businesses, over 34,000 forward-thinking Zendesk customers have already shown strong demand for Facebook’s messaging channels by adding WhatsApp and/or Messenger to their support offerings. According to insights from research by Zendesk and ESG , companies with the best customer experiences (CX) invest in offering more channels to their customers, with CX-focused organizations showing they are much more likely to have embraced messaging apps (89 percent) and social media (87 percent) than their competitors.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced expanded capabilities to its service-first CRM solutions that help companies provide real-time support across messaging channels on web, social, and mobile. A key enabler of these capabilities is a strategic partnership -- among the first of its kind -- that expands the current integration with Messenger and empowers companies to immediately engage with customers, share information, and respond to questions across all Facebook messaging services including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

“Businesses today need to meet their customers where they want to be met -- and that’s increasingly through messaging. More than 175 million people already message a business account on WhatsApp every day to ask questions and get helpful information, and as more conversations shift online during the ongoing pandemic, messaging tools can help businesses of all sizes increase their efficiency and improve customer satisfaction,” said Matt Idema, Chief Operating Officer at WhatsApp. “Through this partnership with Zendesk, we’ll help many more medium-sized businesses get started using messaging to communicate with their customers in a matter of minutes and build new features to make WhatsApp the best way to get business done.”

“There are significant shifts in the ways customers are choosing to interact with businesses - most notably a 50 percent surge in usage of messaging channels over the first half of 2020. We are committed to helping businesses embrace these trends,” said Adrian McDermott, President of Products, Zendesk. “The new Zendesk messaging capabilities, automated workflows, and customization features are helping our customers provide conversational experiences that flow seamlessly across channels and devices while remaining engaging, personal, and contextual. Our partnership with WhatsApp and Facebook, which provides Zendesk customers access to simple API tools to connect with their customers on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, is integral to this evolution.”