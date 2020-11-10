 

MANUFACTURED HOUSING PROPERTIES INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 18:08  |  57   |   |   

- Revenues and EBITDA Increased 103% and 90%, respectively Over Prior Period For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020, And Revenues and EBITDA Increased 124% and 176%, respectively Over Prior Period For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Charlotte, North Carolina, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. (OTC:MHPC), which acquires, owns, and operates 20 manufactured housing communities containing approximately 1,308 developed sites, today announced operating results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. 

Total revenues and EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $1,620,998 and $813,743, respectively, compared to $798,707 and $428,185, respectively for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Total revenues and EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $4,435,269 and $1,988,677, respectively, compared to $1,983,283 and $719,592, respectively for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Raymond M. Gee, Chairman and CEO of Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. commented, “We believe our year to date results continue to reflect strong performance on our growing stable portfolio as we continue our efforts to maximize returns to our investors and continue our acquisition strategy.”

Michael Z. Anise, President and CFO of Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. added “We have been focused on identifying additional growth opportunities and increasing occupancy in our communities.” Mr. Anise added “We continue to experience higher than usual demands in our communities due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy as renters are looking for more affordable housing. Government restrictions on evictions during the pandemic are gradually being lifted so that we can enforce our housing communities’ rules and regulations. We have not experienced any material impact on rent collections so far; however, we may experience additional delays in processing evictions for non-payments, which could occur more frequently than usual as our tenants may be restricted in their ability to work and pay rent when due.”

Manufactured Housing Properties, Inc. presents Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in addition to its Net Income (Loss) reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP).  Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that differs from Net Income. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes income tax expense, interest expense and depreciation and amortization, as well as refinancing cost. The table presented below includes a list of items excluded from Net Income (Loss) to reconcile to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA.

Seite 1 von 3
Manufactured Housing Properties Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MANUFACTURED HOUSING PROPERTIES INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 - Revenues and EBITDA Increased 103% and 90%, respectively Over Prior Period For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020, And Revenues and EBITDA Increased 124% and 176%, respectively Over Prior Period For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
Altimmune Adds Lonza as a Manufacturing Partner for Supply of AdCOVID its Single-Dose Intranasal ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Appoints Richard M. Gee to the Board of Directors
16.10.20
Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Names Mollie L. Boyce as Director of Capital Markets