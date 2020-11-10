MANUFACTURED HOUSING PROPERTIES INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

- Revenues and EBITDA Increased 103% and 90%, respectively Over Prior Period For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020, And Revenues and EBITDA Increased 124% and 176%, respectively Over Prior Period For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Total revenues and EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $1,620,998 and $813,743, respectively, compared to $798,707 and $428,185, respectively for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Total revenues and EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $4,435,269 and $1,988,677, respectively, compared to $1,983,283 and $719,592, respectively for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Raymond M. Gee, Chairman and CEO of Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. commented, “We believe our year to date results continue to reflect strong performance on our growing stable portfolio as we continue our efforts to maximize returns to our investors and continue our acquisition strategy.”

Michael Z. Anise, President and CFO of Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. added “We have been focused on identifying additional growth opportunities and increasing occupancy in our communities.” Mr. Anise added “We continue to experience higher than usual demands in our communities due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy as renters are looking for more affordable housing. Government restrictions on evictions during the pandemic are gradually being lifted so that we can enforce our housing communities’ rules and regulations. We have not experienced any material impact on rent collections so far; however, we may experience additional delays in processing evictions for non-payments, which could occur more frequently than usual as our tenants may be restricted in their ability to work and pay rent when due.”

Manufactured Housing Properties, Inc. presents Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in addition to its Net Income (Loss) reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that differs from Net Income. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes income tax expense, interest expense and depreciation and amortization, as well as refinancing cost. The table presented below includes a list of items excluded from Net Income (Loss) to reconcile to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA.