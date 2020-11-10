 

Bouygues Alstom’s Contribution to Bouygues’ Net Profit in the First Nine Months of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 18:13  |  38   |   |   

Press release - Paris, 10/11/2020

BOUYGUES: ALSTOM’S CONTRIBUTION TO BOUYGUES’ NET PROFIT IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2020


On 10 November 2020, Alstom reported its results for the first half of 2020/21 ended on 30 September 2020.

Based on this information, Alstom's contribution to Bouygues' net profit in the first nine months of 2020 was €51 million, versus a contribution of €238 million in the first nine months of 2019.  The contribution in the first nine months 2019 included a net capital gain of €172 million on the sale of 13% of Alstom’s share capital on 12 September 2019.

Nine-month 2020 sales and earnings for the Bouygues group
will be reported on 19 November 2020 at 7.30am (CET).

ABOUT BOUYGUES

Bouygues is a diversified services group with a strong corporate culture whose businesses are organised around three sectors of activity: Construction, with Bouygues Construction (building & civil works and energies & services), Bouygues Immobilier (property development) and Colas (roads); Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom, and Media, with TF1.

Investors and analysts contact : INVESTORS@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 10 79

Press contact : presse@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com ﻿

Attachment


Bouygues Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bouygues Alstom’s Contribution to Bouygues’ Net Profit in the First Nine Months of 2020 Press release - Paris, 10/11/2020 BOUYGUES: ALSTOM’S CONTRIBUTION TO BOUYGUES’ NET PROFIT IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2020 On 10 November 2020, Alstom reported its results for the first half of 2020/21 ended on 30 September 2020. Based on this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
Altimmune Adds Lonza as a Manufacturing Partner for Supply of AdCOVID its Single-Dose Intranasal ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights
12.10.20
BOUYGUES: THE BOUYGUES GROUP AND HEC PARIS TOGETHER CREATE THE “SMART CITY AND COMMON GOOD” CHAIR