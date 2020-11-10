NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW





Sampo plans to reduce ownership in Nordea in line with its strategy

Sampo has today announced the launch of an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors of 162 million Nordea shares. The offering represents 4.0 per cent of the outstanding shares in Nordea and would reduce Sampo’s ownership in Nordea to 15.9 per cent.

The planned disposal represents a step in steering Sampo towards the Group’s strategic focus area – its P&C insurance operations. Over time, the Group will explore options to continue this process, with the aim of placing P&C insurance at the core of shareholder value creation. Sampo remains confident in Nordea’s ability to deliver on its strategy and 2022 financial targets and continues to be the largest shareholder in the bank.

The planned transaction will further strengthen Sampo Group’s Solvency II ratio. Nordea’s status as an associated company remains unchanged.

The average acquisition price of Nordea is EUR 6.46 per share but the book value in the Group’s consolidated balance sheet was EUR 8.62 per share on 30 September 2020, exceeding the expected sale price. The accounting loss from the transaction will be treated as an extraordinary item in calculating the dividend paid for 2020 and it will therefore not impact the dividend. Sampo’s dividend policy, adopted on 6 February 2020, is to pay total annual dividends of at least 70 per cent of Group’s net profit (excluding extraordinary items) and that share buy-backs can be used to complement the cash dividend.

Sampo plans to use the cash generated by the Nordea share sale to reduce debt leverage and to strengthen the Group’s liquidity position and ability to respond to future opportunities.

Goldman Sachs International and Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG are acting as Joint Bookrunners of the transaction. The result of the transaction will be announced on 11 November at the latest. In connection with the offering, Sampo has entered into a lock-up undertaking, under which it has, subject to certain exceptions, agreed not to sell any Nordea shares for a period ending at 9 May 2021.