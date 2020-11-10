Saniona to Participate in Stifel and Jefferies Virtual Investor Conferences in November

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that Rami Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saniona, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences: the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference and the Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference.

Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 17-19, 2020

1x1 Meetings Only

A live webcast of the presentation at the Stifel-sponsored event will be available via the link above. Subsequently, the event will be archived for approximately 90 days on the Saniona website in the Company Presentations section: https://saniona.com/investors/company-presentations/ .

For more information, please contact

Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Office +1 781 810 9227, Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:00 CET on November 10, 2020.

About Saniona

Saniona is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development and commercialization of treatments for the central nervous system. The Company has four programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for rare disease indications such as hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the Company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona also has out-licensing agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and in Boston, US. The Company’s shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com .

