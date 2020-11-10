 

zooplus AG

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.11.2020 / 18:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Moritz
Last name(s): Greve

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
zooplus AG

b) LEI
549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005111702

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
137.00 EUR 192896.00 EUR
136.80 EUR 5882.40 EUR
136.60 EUR 6693.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
136.98 EUR 205471.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


10.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63490  10.11.2020 

Diskussion: zooplus AG an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse notiert
Wertpapier


