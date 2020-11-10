 

SOLUTIONS 30 STRATEGIC ACQUISITION FOR MOBILE NETWORKS IN ITALY

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 18:21  |  32   |   |   

Solutions 30 SE announces today the acquisition of a 60% stake in Algor SRL, a specialist in technical field services dedicated to mobile networks in Italy.

Created in 2003 by a team of telecommunications experts, Algor intervenes at different stages of mobile network deployment, from design to installation and site upgrades. Over the years, the company has successfully helped its customers adapt to rapidly changing technology, securing the loyalty of a portfolio of prestigious clients, including TIM, Vodafone, Ericsson and Cellnex.

The alliance between Algor and Solutions 30 will boost our growth strategy, giving us the resources we need to reach our potential in a booming sector,” says Alessio Ramini, CEO of Algor SRL.

This strategic acquisition is part of Solutions 30’s ambitious European growth plan. After Provisiona in Spain, Algor provides a new source of growth for the group in next generation mobile networks, while the telecommunications sector as a whole is returning to more favorable dynamics in Italy.

Ruggero Fortis, General Manager of Solutions 30 Italy says, “I am very pleased to welcome the Algor teams at this key moment in our expansion in Italy. This acquisition gives us additional skills and assets to strengthen our position in the telecommunications sector and opens up new opportunities in the mobile networks market.”

Algor is located in Northern Italy and posted revenue of €3.9 million in 2019, with a level of profitability close to the group’s standards. The company will be fully consolidated in the group’s accounts as of November 1, 2020.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 10,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.
Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Analysts/investors:  Nathalie Boumendil | Tel: +33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com
Press: Samuel Beaupain | Tel: + 352 2 777 4210 | media.relations@solutions30.com

Attachment


SOLUTIONS 30 Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SOLUTIONS 30 STRATEGIC ACQUISITION FOR MOBILE NETWORKS IN ITALY Solutions 30 SE announces today the acquisition of a 60% stake in Algor SRL, a specialist in technical field services dedicated to mobile networks in Italy. Created in 2003 by a team of telecommunications experts, Algor intervenes at different …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
Altimmune Adds Lonza as a Manufacturing Partner for Supply of AdCOVID its Single-Dose Intranasal ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Solutions 30: SOLID REVENUE GROWTH IN THE THIRD QUARTER