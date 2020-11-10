Enservco Schedules 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call

LONGMONT, Colo., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today announced it will release its 2020 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Management will then host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results and subsequent operational developments.

The conference call will begin at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern) and will be accessible by dialing 833-492-0064 (973-528-0076 for international callers). Entry code: 662655. A telephonic replay will be available through November 19, 2020, by calling 877-481-4010 (919-882-2331 for international callers) and entering the Replay ID #38801.