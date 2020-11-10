MERCIALYS Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of October 31th, 2020
MERCIALYS (Paris:MERY):
|
Number of
outstanding shares
|
Total number of
|
Total number of voting rights
92,049,169
92,049,169
91,300,534
* * *
*
MERCIALYS
A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 92,049,169
Registered office: 16-18 Rue du Quatre Septembre
75002 PARIS
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110006026/en/
