MERCIALYS Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of October 31th, 2020 Regulatory News: MERCIALYS (Paris:MERY): Number ofoutstanding shares Total number of voting rights Total number of voting rights exercisable during the General Meeting 92,049,169 92,049,169 91,300,534 * * * * MERCIALYS A Société anonyme with capital …



