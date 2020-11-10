 

MERCIALYS Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of October 31th, 2020

Regulatory News:

MERCIALYS (Paris:MERY):

Number of
outstanding shares

Total number of
voting rights

Total number of voting rights
exercisable during the
General Meeting

92,049,169

92,049,169

91,300,534

* * *

*

MERCIALYS

A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 92,049,169
Registered office: 16-18 Rue du Quatre Septembre
75002 PARIS
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Mercialys Suspends Its Full-year Guidance for 2020
27.10.20
Mercialys: Press Release Concerning Shares Purchased Under the Terms of Article 5 of European Regulation no.596/2014 From October 23, 2020 to October 26, 2020 Inclusive
21.10.20
Mercialys: Information Concerning the 2020 Ordinary Interim Dividend
19.10.20
Mercialys: Activity at End-september 2020
12.10.20
Mercialys: Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of September 30th, 2020