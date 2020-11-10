 

U.S. Bank simplifies accounts payable, digitally transforms invoice-to-pay process with AP OptimizerTM

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 19:00  |  12   |   |   

U.S. Bank has introduced AP Optimizer, a digital tool that simplifies and transforms invoice processing and payments for businesses within a single system. Additionally, organizations can reduce costs, create rebate opportunity and better manage working capital.

“AP Optimizer is a big win for our customers and is part of our strategy to provide an integrated offering to manage Accounts Payables,” said Jeff Jones, head of Corporate Payment and Treasury Solutions for U.S. Bank. “Our customers will have the ability to transform workflows and payments to a digital solution with improved visibility, embedded security and fraud mitigation tools.”

AP Optimizer connects businesses to the established Bottomline Paymode-X network of 425,000 suppliers. Businesses can start paying suppliers in the network immediately upon implementation. And, by integrating with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platforms, customers can quickly eliminate costly manual processes through the migration to electronic payment methods like virtual cards, ACH, and wires while also having an opportunity to earn rebates.

“The combination of connecting our organization with a large B2B electronic payment network, and the ability to have an integrated payables solution offering both virtual pay and ACH leveraging our existing ERP system, made AP Optimizer the obvious solution for us,” said Mitchell Watson, vice president and CFO of Carson Tahoe Health, which participated in a pilot of AP Optimizer and will soon be fully implemented. “Not only will we see the benefit of eliminating our paper processes, but U.S. Bank will handle the heavy lifting for us with vendor outreach and enrollment. And, we gained peace of mind from built-in fraud protection delivered by a trusted bank partner.”

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $540 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

US Bancorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Bank simplifies accounts payable, digitally transforms invoice-to-pay process with AP OptimizerTM U.S. Bank has introduced AP Optimizer, a digital tool that simplifies and transforms invoice processing and payments for businesses within a single system. Additionally, organizations can reduce costs, create rebate opportunity and better manage …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared
Merck Announces KEYNOTE-598 Trial Evaluating KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Combination With ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
U.S. Bank announces new leaders in Fixed Income & Capital Markets
29.10.20
U.S. Bancorp to speak at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
27.10.20
U.S. Bank Names Andrew Aye Colorado Market President
14.10.20
U.S. Bancorp reports third quarter 2020 results