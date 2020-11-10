 

Flexible Long-term Solutions Europcar Mobility Group's Response to Help Companies to Adapt to The COVID-19 Related Economic Crisis

(Photo: Europcar Mobility Group)

(Photo: Europcar Mobility Group)

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR):

Following the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Companies in Europe have seen their agility and ability to adapt to the context severely tested. As the economy moves into a ‘new normal’, still strongly impacted by the outbreak and the restrictions imposed by States, Companies are facing a new challenge – to keep their business "afloat" in an environment that remains very uncertain and marked by fluctuating demand.

The Europcar B2B flexible rental Long-Term Solutions respond to this new situation: instead of being committed to a fixed-term lease or an outright purchase for a vehicle, Europcar’s packages offer companies the opportunity to pick-up vehicles when they need, for how long they want and in a fully flexible manner. The customer will rent a car or a van, for a minimum period of 1 month and he will stop the contract whenever he doesn’t need the vehicle anymore ; in the meantime, Europcar will assure he can always drive a brand new vehicle.

This offer includes a wide choice of cars and vans and a variety of mileage options. Maintenance is included in the rate and the monthly price is fixed, so that customers can control their expenses, with no surprises. Companies can choose the duration that best suits their needs, and cars and vans can be returned with no penalties, regardless of the rental period, thus allowing them to stay on top of their finances and adapt quickly to new situations, whether it is a peak of activity or a decreasing demand.

Lluis Figueras, Professional Service Line Group Director comments:

"For the great majority of companies, the last few months have been extremely difficult. They now need the greatest flexibility to adapt to a still uncertain future. We have therefore focused on developing a range of highly flexible, bespoke long-term rental solutions. These solutions cover both cars and light commercial vehicles, which can help companies adapt quickly and effectively to demand.

Of course, we have added extra hygiene measures to deal with the spread of COVID-19, to serve businesses and professionals with the serenity and safety they require”.

José Blanco, Group Sales Director, explains:

Our vehicles can be delivered or picked up at our branches in France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Portugal and UK, with more countries to come in the coming months.

At Europcar, flexibility means that a customer can decide to rent a vehicle today and rent it tomorrow for some months, paying with a credit card. Moreover, our Long-Term Solutions fit perfectly with our Group's purpose - to offer attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership - as well as with our willingness to serve local and international companies. In the coming months, we will continue to take action and innovate for businesses".

* the name of the offer, its conditions of application as well as the rental periods may vary from one country to another.

More information: https://www.europcar.com/b2b/long-term-solutions

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred “Mobility Service Company” by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing and private hire vehicle (PHV – rental to “Uber like” chauffeurs).

Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer ; its 4 major brands being: Europcar - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo – one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website:
www.europcar-mobility-group.com

