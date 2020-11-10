 

U.S. Xpress Partners with MIT to Help Improve Driver Efficiency

U.S. Xpress, Inc., one of the nation’s largest asset-based truckload carriers by revenue, today announced a partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Center for Transportation & Logistics to develop a roadmap to improve driver efficiency. Graduate students in the MIT Supply Chain Management master’s program are using statistical modeling and artificial intelligence to study company data, including GPS stats for more than 7,500 tractors; loaded and unloaded data for nearly 15,000 trailers; driver hours of service; shipper rates; appointment times; and arrival and departure trends. MIT plans to publish research findings in Summer 2021.

“This partnership with MIT is another example of U.S. Xpress tapping the brightest minds in technology to help drive company innovation,” said Eric Fuller, President & CEO, U.S. Xpress. “Improving driver efficiency can ultimately enhance the driver experience and generate more value for our shipping partners.”

Per Federal Hours of Service regulations, truck drivers are limited to a 14-hour shift, but just 11 of those can be spent driving. This capstone research will outline opportunities to safely maximize efficiency within that 11-hour driving window to bring more value to shippers, drivers and the company.

The MIT partnership is another example of U.S. Xpress driving innovation. The company has also improved efficiency by developing parking locators which reduce wasted miles finding open parking spaces; telematics, geo-fencing, and GPS tracking to route tractors to service facilities; and predictive analytics that bring tractors in for service before service failures occur over-the-road. In 2019, U.S. Xpress introduced Variant, a new carrier brand built on technology. Proprietary software utilizes machine learning and algorithms to automate load planning and scheduling, generating more revenue for drivers and the company.

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.

About MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics:

Launched in 1973, the MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics (MIT CTL) is a dynamic solutions-oriented environment where students, faculty, and industry leaders pool their knowledge and experience to advance supply chain education and research. CTL’s internationally recognized educational programs are key vehicles for moving leading-edge research beyond MIT’s labs to the global marketplace.

