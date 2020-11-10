Cano Health and Humana Relationship Expands Access to Health Care for Seniors in San Antonio and Las Vegas

Cano Health , a senior-focused primary care group led by physicians, and leading health and well-being company Humana (NYSE: HUM) have teamed up to offer seven new health centers to serve Medicare and Humana Medicare Advantage populations in San Antonio and Las Vegas.

In San Antonio, four new Cano Health centers are seeing patients at the following locations:

7031 Marbach Road

100 South Zarzamora Street

6623 South Zarzamora Street

2925 West Avenue

There are three new Cano Health centers at these Las Vegas locations:

2031 East Lake Mead Blvd

4463 West Charleston Blvd

3265 B East Tropicana Avenue

Cano Health’s value-based primary care centers provide quality, cost-effective care and consistently work to improve overall patient health.

“Cano Health brings an innovative and highly personalized model of care to Texas focused on seniors,” said Humana Texas Medicare President Bill White. “These are full-service, one-stop centers where our San Antonio seniors and adults with Medicare will feel welcome, and where they can go for a majority of their health care needs.”

“The new Cano Health centers are a welcome addition to Las Vegas,” said Humana Desert Pacific Medicare President Rick Beavin. “The centers, which are focused on senior primary care, offer many different services in one location ranging from diagnostic testing to cardiovascular care.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Humana to serve the people of San Antonio and Las Vegas through a model of care that is unique and highly personalized,” said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Cano Health’s founder and CEO. “We have a reputation for being both proactive and comprehensive, but what we are most excited about is the opportunity to forge and maintain a lifelong bond with members of these communities—especially those who have been traditionally underserved.”

Humana has an extensive and growing value-based care presence. As of Sept. 30, 2020, Humana has more than 2.7 million individual Medicare Advantage and commercial members who are cared for by 67,000 primary care physicians in more than 1,000 value-based relationships across 43 states and Puerto Rico. Humana’s total Medicare Advantage membership is more than 4.5 million members, which includes members affiliated with providers in value-based and standard Medicare Advantage settings.