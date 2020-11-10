 

Apple Unleashes M1

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 19:44  |  207   |   |   

Apple today announced M1, the most powerful chip it has ever created and the first chip designed specifically for the Mac. M1 is optimized for Mac systems in which small size and power efficiency are critically important. As a system on a chip (SoC), M1 combines numerous powerful technologies into a single chip, and features a unified memory architecture for dramatically improved performance and efficiency. M1 is the first personal computer chip built using cutting-edge 5-nanometer process technology and is packed with an astounding 16 billion transistors, the most Apple has ever put into a chip. It features the world’s fastest CPU core in low-power silicon, the world’s best CPU performance per watt, the world’s fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer, and breakthrough machine learning performance with the Apple Neural Engine. As a result, M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster GPU performance, and up to 15x faster machine learning, all while enabling battery life up to 2x longer than previous-generation Macs. With its profound increase in performance and efficiency, M1 delivers the biggest leap ever for the Mac.1

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110006071/en/

M1 is Apple’s first chip designed specifically for the Mac and the most powerful chip it has ever created. (Photo: Business Wire)

M1 is Apple’s first chip designed specifically for the Mac and the most powerful chip it has ever created. (Photo: Business Wire)

“There has never been a chip like M1, our breakthrough SoC for the Mac. It builds on more than a decade of designing industry-leading chips for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, and ushers in a whole new era for the Mac,” said Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies. “When it comes to low-power silicon, M1 has the world’s fastest CPU core, the world’s fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer, and the amazing machine learning performance of the Apple Neural Engine. With its unique combination of remarkable performance, powerful features, and incredible efficiency, M1 is by far the best chip we’ve ever created.”

First System on a Chip for the Mac

Macs and PCs have traditionally used multiple chips for the CPU, I/O, security, and more. Now with M1, these technologies are combined into a single SoC, delivering a whole new level of integration for greater performance and power efficiency. M1 also features a unified memory architecture that brings together high-bandwidth, low-latency memory into a single pool within a custom package. This allows all of the technologies in the SoC to access the same data without copying it between multiple pools of memory, further improving performance and efficiency.

Seite 1 von 4
Apple Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Apple - unaufhaltsamer Aufstieg - wie lange noch?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apple Unleashes M1 Apple today announced M1, the most powerful chip it has ever created and the first chip designed specifically for the Mac. M1 is optimized for Mac systems in which small size and power efficiency are critically important. As a system on a chip …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:44 Uhr
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
18:23 Uhr
Tech-Market Report: NASDAQ sackt ab; Kursrally bei Nordex (NDX1)
14:37 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: Amazon droht Milliardenstrafe der EU wegen Missbrauch von Marktmacht
13:14 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Sektorrotation treibt Anleger vor allem aus Chip-Aktien
10:34 Uhr
CREDIT SUISSE belässt APPLE INC auf 'Neutral'
07:43 Uhr
Apple warnt Investoren vor kartellrechtlichen Risiken
09.11.20
Tech-Market Report: Breite Kursrally, TecDAX aber unter Druck – Nordex (NDX1) und New Work (NWO) fest
09.11.20
3 Aktien, die ich nie verkaufen werde
09.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt APPLE INC auf 'Overweight'
09.11.20
Börsen Ausblick: Auswahl der richtigen Wachstumsaktien

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:34 Uhr
47.431
Apple - unaufhaltsamer Aufstieg - wie lange noch?
02.11.20
11
Einschätzung: Steht die Apple Aktie vor einem Crash?
28.10.20
82
3 Aktien, die die besten Investoren der Welt derzeit kaufen
21.10.20
4
Kursrakete oder Rohrkrepierer?: Xiaomi-Aktie auseinandergenommen: Was hat die Möchtegern-Apple-Konku
14.10.20
4
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt APPLE INC auf 'Sell'