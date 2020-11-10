Galvanize Grows Support Services for Military Veterans With New Programs and Staff

Bradberry will lead Galvanize’s newly enhanced Veteran support programs launching in January 2021, which will better aid Veterans and transitioning service members into meaningful careers in technology by providing resources such as mentorship, guest lectures, transition services, and more. Bradberry served for 10 years as a Behavioral Health NCO for the U.S. Army, and is the former Program Coordinator for Veteran Services and Career Development Specialist at the University of Houston.

“Veterans give their all to protect us and our country, and we are proud to offer programs that help launch them into the next stage of their careers,” said Harsh Patel, Galvanize CEO. “Having ample experience working with Veterans and knowing the challenges they face upon returning home, we’re excited to have Lawren help us do that.”

Since 2018, 240 Veterans have used Veterans Education Benefits to enroll in Galvanize programs and Galvanize has trained more than 500 active duty service members. As a leading bootcamp education provider in software engineering and data science, Galvanize helps accelerate the careers of technical professionals by teaching the skills need to excel in modern-day software engineering, data analysis, and data engineering roles. Earlier this year, Galvanize was awarded a Phase I SBIR contract to accelerate the software engineering technical readiness of the United States Air Force (USAF).

In January 2019, Galvanize began a collaboration with Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses (VET TEC), a program of the Veterans Administration (VA) that allows Veterans to enroll in remote or on-campus programs using VA benefits. Those benefits cover tuition and housing for Veterans in the program. As a preferred provider in the VET TEC program, and the largest provider in the network, Galvanize repays the VA if students don’t secure a career in software engineering or data science within six months of graduating.

Bradberry will lead Galvanize’s work to support Veterans utilizing VET TEC as well as transitioning active duty service members from the Operation LevelUp software engineering program at Fort Hood. By the end of November, over 30 transitioning Soldiers will have graduated from LevelUp, with a number of prominent tech companies hiring the program’s alumni, including Amazon Web Services, Tesla, Novetta, Citigroup, Apex Solutions, and more.

“Galvanize has a track record of successfully helping Veterans make the transition into the private sector and launch fulfilling careers, and I’m honored to have the challenge of growing it even further,” said Bradberry.

If you or someone you know is a Veteran interested in pursuing a career in data science or software engineering, visit galvanize.com/veterans-technology-education-courses.

About Galvanize

Galvanize is a learning community for technology with eight physical campuses across the U.S. where innovative startups, aspiring students, and large enterprises benefit from a dynamic, unique technology ecosystem. Galvanize is an industry leader in technology education, offering the Data Science and Hack Reactor Software Engineering immersive bootcamps, that propel careers and help individuals thrive in the digital economy. In addition to its physical campuses, Galvanize offers full-time and part-time immersive bootcamps to individuals remotely, and tailored workforce training to enterprise clients to address each of their unique needs. With 8,000+ graduates, Galvanize alumni have gone on to bring their talents to over 2,250 companies. Galvanize is a subsidiary of K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a premier provider of innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. Learn more at www.galvanize.com.

