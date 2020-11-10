 

Alstom SA Availability of the half-year financial report as at 30 September 2020

 10 November 2020 – Alstom announces today that the half-year financial report as at 30 September 2020 is available and has been filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers.

The half-year financial report is available on Alstom’s website www.alstom.com, in the “Investors/Regulated information” section.

            About Alstom    
Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people.  
 
            Contacts Press:
Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
Samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

 

Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 18 81
Coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com


Investor relations:
Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58
Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com
  

