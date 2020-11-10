DGAP-News Invitation: Webcast for Q3 results of Knaus Tabbert AG
DGAP-News: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Conference
On November 12th, 2020, Knaus Tabbert AG will publish their report for the third quarter - its first quarterly report after the successful IPO in September.
We would therefore like to invite Analysts and Investors to a webcast in which CEO Wolfgang Speck and CFO Marc Hundsdorf will present the quarterly results and will afterwards answer questions.
Date: November 12th, 2020
Time: 10.30 am CET
Duration: 60 minutes maximum
At the stated time, please dial-in using the following telephone number:
+49 89 244184431 Germany local (English)
You will be greeted by an operator and put through to the conference after giving your name.Please make use of the early dial-in opportunity (15 minutes before the start of the event) so that we can start the event on time.
Furthermore, you can view an online presentation in your web browser. To view the online presentation please login at:
https://webcast.meetyoo.de/index.html?e=XhZoWpFPIDOA
|English
|Company:
|Knaus Tabbert AG
|Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
|94118 Jandelsbrunn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-380
|E-mail:
|info@knaustabbert.de
|Internet:
|www.knaustabbert.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN504
|WKN:
|A2YN50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
