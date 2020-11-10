 

DGAP-News Invitation: Webcast for Q3 results of Knaus Tabbert AG

Invitation: Webcast for Q3 results of Knaus Tabbert AG

10.11.2020 / 20:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On November 12th, 2020, Knaus Tabbert AG will publish their report for the third quarter - its first quarterly report after the successful IPO in September.

We would therefore like to invite Analysts and Investors to a webcast in which CEO Wolfgang Speck and CFO Marc Hundsdorf will present the quarterly results and will afterwards answer questions. 

Date: November 12th, 2020

Time: 10.30 am CET

Duration: 60 minutes maximum

At the stated time, please dial-in using the following telephone number:

+49 89 244184431     Germany local (English)

You will be greeted by an operator and put through to the conference after giving your name.Please make use of the early dial-in opportunity (15 minutes before the start of the event) so that we can start the event on time.

Furthermore, you can view an online presentation in your web browser. To view the online presentation please login at:

https://webcast.meetyoo.de/index.html?e=XhZoWpFPIDOA


 

Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8583 / 21-1
Fax: +49 (0)8583 / 21-380
E-mail: info@knaustabbert.de
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de
ISIN: DE000A2YN504
WKN: A2YN50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
