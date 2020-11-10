 

Eaton’s Brightlayer Industrial Suite Remote Monitoring Application Enables Users to Easily Access Critical Data Points Within a Single Trusted Application

Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced the launch of a remote monitoring application for industrial process customers, in environments like oil and gas, mining, metals and minerals and chemical processing. The application collects and aggregates operational and maintenance data from all manufacturers’ equipment into a unified view for proactive planning to avoid downtime. It is the next offering in Eaton’s expanded portfolio of intelligent power management solutions, and is part of its Brightlayer Industrial suite, which leverages Eaton’s digital foundation to enable industrial customers to optimize power use through data and insights from secure, connected and intelligent assets.

“By leveraging the power of a single platform, industrial process customers can use real-time data analysis and metric tracking to simplify decision-making for effective and efficient facility management and maintenance,” said Christopher Kelson, director, Offer Management and Marketing, Industrial Segment, Eaton. “This critical performance data can be used to improve labor efficiencies, manage financial and employee injury risk and support management reporting.”

The Brightlayer Industrial suite remote monitoring application uses predictive maintenance analytics to compare various parameters and offer feedback whenever deterioration is detected or when equipment performs outside of a desired range. Understanding parameter differences over time will improve understanding of equipment and process conditions across facilities, providing the ability to make adjustments.

Wireless connectivity improves safety and simplifies installation and periodic maintenance through proactive alerts to desktop and mobile devices. Connectivity is enhanced with cloud, authorized user and display module communication.

Engineered for wireless connectivity, key design specifications simplify installation with no conduit to run and reduce installation costs and periodic maintenance. Remote monitoring allows signals to be communicated to the cloud, and to authorized local users.

To learn more about the Brightlayer Industrial suite, visit Eaton.com/BrightlayerIndustrial. To learn about Eaton’s full range of innovative power management technologies, visit Eaton.com.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

