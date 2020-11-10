Q2 Recognized as a Top Employer in Austin, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina

“We are thrilled to be consistently recognized for our extraordinary workplace. I attribute this to our ability to maintain our unique culture, even as we’ve grown rapidly,” said Kim Rutledge, Q2’s executive vice president, people. “Q2 fosters diversity, ideas, culture, change, collaborative work, and the courage to try new things. We actively pursue an inclusive, open culture, where people feel free to be themselves at work. This goal is visible in how we work with our customers, employees, and the communities we live in.”

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced it was recognized as one of Austin’s Top Workplaces by the Austin American-Statesman for the tenth consecutive year. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, global employer Q2 was also identified recently as a Best Place to Work in Charlotte, North Carolina by the Charlotte Business Journal for the sixth year. Both awards are based on employee surveys and represent outstanding practices in benefits, policies, and culture within their region.

To continue fostering its culture during COVID-19, Q2 is working to keep employees engaged, connected, and well by offering virtual mental and physical health activities, stipends for working and living better remotely, and additional common days off. A central tenet of Q2 culture is giving back to the communities it calls home through volunteerism and community service efforts and, therefore, is using digital solutions to enable employees to make meaningful contributions of time and money to causes that are relevant to them. As a global company, Q2 makes contributions to an array of organizations, including Code2College, Black Girls Code, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, International Relief Teams, Lifeworks Austin, Year Up, Friendship Home for Lincoln, HelpAge India, and food banks in many communities. These efforts are tied directly to Q2’s mission of building strong and diverse communities.

“2020 has been hard for individuals and businesses everywhere, and I am in awe of the way our team has adjusted to the change and challenges of COVID-19,” said Q2 CEO Matt Flake. “I couldn’t be more appreciative of their resilience and hard work during this unusual time. Our people make Q2 a unique and special place to work.”

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally.

