 

Teledyne to Present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference

10.11.2020, 20:17   

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) today announced that Jason VanWees, Executive Vice President, will present at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 11, at 1:25 p.m. (Eastern).

A live webcast of Teledyne’s conference presentation may be accessed via the company’s website at www.teledyne.com. In addition, Teledyne’s latest investor presentation is publicly available on the company’s website.

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Notice

Teledyne’s investor relations presentation contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, directly and indirectly relating to sales, earnings, operating margin, growth opportunities, acquisitions and divestitures, product sales, capital expenditures, pension matters, stock option compensation expense, taxes, strategic plans and other matters. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Many factors could change the anticipated results, including without limitation: disruptions in the global economy; the spread of the COVID-19 virus resulting in production, supply, contractual and other disruptions, and facility closures, furloughs and travel restrictions; customer and supplier bankruptcies; changes in demand for products sold in any one of the markets in which Teledyne participates; funding, continuation and award of government programs; cuts to defense spending resulting from future deficit reduction measures, or government spending and budget priorities triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with acquisitions; impacts due to political decisions and/or changes in the policies of the U.S. and foreign governments; the imposition and expansion of, and responses to, trade sanctions and tariffs; threats to the security of our confidential and proprietary information, including cyber security threats; lower oil and natural gas prices and regulations or restrictions relating to energy exploration or production; disruptions from the grounding of certain air transport aircraft and continued weakness in the commercial aerospace industry and exchange rate fluctuations.

Readers are encouraged to read Teledyne’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports, including earnings releases, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for a more complete description of the company, its businesses, its strategies and the various risks it faces.

The company assumes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

Disclaimer

