 

DGAP-DD HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.11.2020, 20:38  |  42   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.11.2020 / 20:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Roland
Last name(s): Hammerstein

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Shareholder Committee

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900PLX4ADJFWIY024 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A13SX22

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.75 EUR 8150000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.7500 EUR 8150000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


10.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rixbecker Str. 75
59552 Lippstadt
Germany
Internet: www.hella.de/ir

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63497  10.11.2020 

HELLA Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 10.11.2020 / 20:37 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
Anleger-Metriken: Makara Mining Corp. skizziert den Fahrplan zum Near Term Production Explorer.
DGAP-News: Mutares: 11 Transaktionen in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 beschleunigen Wachstumskurs, starke ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft launches the offering of approx. EUR ...
EQS-Adhoc: Conzzeta: Agreement to divest FoamPartner
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO mit fulminantem Start in eine neue Ära des Online-Brokerage in Europa
EarthRenew Inc: Umweltaktie vor Meilenstein: Baubeginn der Produktionsanlage steht kurz bevor!
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac veröffentlicht detaillierte Interimsdaten der Phase 1-Studie seines ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft beginnt die Platzierung einer ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Vorjahresumsatz bereits jetzt übertroffen: Marketingprogramm soll weiteres Wachstum beschleunigen!
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:38 Uhr
DGAP-DD: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA deutsch
09.11.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co auf 'Buy'
26.10.20
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co auf 'Buy'
26.10.20
ROUNDUP: Hella will weniger abhängig von Autos sein - andere Sektoren im Fokus
25.10.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
25.10.20
Hella will weniger abhängig von Autos sein - Zukäufe in anderen Sektoren
19.10.20
Schröders Nebenwerte-Watchlist: HelloFresh, Adesso, Hella, SAF-Holland, LPKF Laser

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
198
Hella KG Hueck geht endlich an die Börse