 

WestRock Recognized for Excellence in Merchandising Displays

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 20:33  |  55   |   |   

WestRock (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, was recognized at the Path to Purchase Design of the Times Awards with six awards for excellence in merchandising solutions, including two platinum awards, the most of any entrant.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110006108/en/

WestRock receives 6 Awards at annual Design of the Times Competition, including 2 Platinum Awards for Best Shopper Experience and Best Shopping Solution (Photo: Business Wire)

WestRock receives 6 Awards at annual Design of the Times Competition, including 2 Platinum Awards for Best Shopper Experience and Best Shopping Solution (Photo: Business Wire)

The Coca-Cola 4x4 Iconic Permanent Endcap produced for The Coca-Cola Company received a platinum award for Best Shopper Experience. This award celebrates the program that most effectively enhances the shopper experience by providing entertainment, visual enhancements, navigational assistance or other physical improvements to the retail environment.

The Colgate Target Optic White Advanced Endcap produced for Colgate Global Design & Colgate Palmolive received a platinum award for Best Shopping Solution. This award celebrates the program that most effectively delivers a tool that simplifies, quickens or otherwise improves the act of shopping.

“The WestRock Merchandising Displays team consistently delivers insights-led, shopper-centric solutions that provide true value for our customers,” said Rick Parris, senior vice president of Merchandising Displays, WestRock. “I am grateful to the Path to Purchase Institute for recognizing our work and proud of our team members for their continued excellence in designing and executing innovative merchandising solutions.”

A complete list of the awards is included below, and images can be viewed here.

  • Coca-Cola 4x4 Iconic Permanent Endcap for The Coca-Cola Company – Platinum, Best Shopper Experience
  • Colgate Target Optic White Advanced Endcap for Colgate Global Design & Colgate Palmolive – Platinum, Best Shopping Solution
  • Coca-Cola Gingerbread Brand Wall for Swire Coca-Cola – Finalist, Best Collaborative Program (Retailer-Manufacturer)
  • GLEEM Pallet Display for Procter & Gamble – Finalist, Best Brand Building Program
  • Native Bathtub Endcap for Native Cos – Finalist, Best Merchandising Solution
  • Walmart Monster Jam Launch Dump Bin for Spin Master Ltd – Finalist, Best Sales Driving Solution (Entered By Saatchi & Saatchi X; Produced by WestRock)

WestRock, a leading provider of merchandising displays in North America, offers differentiated in-store solutions that optimize the effectiveness and efficiency of top retailers and brand marketers’ promotional supply chains.

The Design of the Times competition recognizes the role of in-store displays and digital activations on successful shopper marketing initiatives. The competition is sponsored by the Path to Purchase Institute, a global member community that champions shopper-centric thinking and practice that help define the ongoing evolution of consumer marketing and the overall shopping experience.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

WestRock Company Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WestRock Recognized for Excellence in Merchandising Displays WestRock (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, was recognized at the Path to Purchase Design of the Times Awards with six awards for excellence in merchandising solutions, including two platinum awards, the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:33 Uhr
WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
05.11.20
WestRock Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Results
03.11.20
Jim Porter to Retire from WestRock
30.10.20
WestRock Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Share
20.10.20
WestRock Honored for Design Excellence by Paperboard Packaging Council