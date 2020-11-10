BTS Group proposes a dividend of SEK 3,60 per share

On April 14, 2020, in light of the current uncertainty caused by the global spread of the Corona virus,the Board of Directors announced its decision to withdraw the original dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting of SEK 4.20 per share. The Board of Directors also announced its ambition to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting in the autumn for a dividend decision for the financial year 2019 if the conditions allowed. At the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2020, it was resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal that no dividend should be paid to shareholders.

BTS Group AB's Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 3.60 per share for the financial year 2019. The proposal will be reviewed at an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 11, 2020.

From the third quarter onwards, the market situation has improved for BTS and this trend continues to date. BTS achieved positive results in the difficult second quarter and earnings have increased from the second to the third quarter. The company continues to have a very good financial strength and liquidity. Taking everything into consideration, the Board of Directors has decided to propose to an Extraordinary General Meeting a dividend of SEK 3.60 per share for the fiscal year 2019, that is unchanged compared to 2018. The company has not been using the Swedish government’s redundancy support.

Under current circumstances, the Extraordinary General Meeting will be held in a format with advance voting, according to temporary legislation adopted by the parliament, where votes are sent to the company before the meeting. The notice will be published separately.

