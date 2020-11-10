 

DGAP-Adhoc home24 SE: home24 SE updates financial outlook for 2020 upwards

home24 SE: home24 SE updates financial outlook for 2020 upwards

Berlin - home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") updates its financial outlook for the full year 2020 upwards on the basis of the financial results in the third quarter 2020 and the order intake in October 2020.

Under the assumption of no significant detrimental macro-economic development in the second half of the year, the Company is now expecting a currency-adjusted revenue growth between +38% and +42% (previously: between +25% and 35%) and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of +2% to +4% (previously: in the range of +1% to +3%).

Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measure "adjusted EBITDA", the Company refers to the corresponding definition in its Annual Report 2019, which is published on the Company's website.

Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Bredol, Capital Market Compliance Officer

Contact:
Philipp Steinhäuser, ir@home24.de

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this release or the underlying assumptions. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

