Berlin - home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") updates its financial outlook for the full year 2020 upwards on the basis of the financial results in the third quarter 2020 and the order intake in October 2020.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: home24 SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarterly / Interim Statement home24 SE: home24 SE updates financial outlook for 2020 upwards 10-Nov-2020 / 21:06 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Under the assumption of no significant detrimental macro-economic development in the second half of the year, the Company is now expecting a currency-adjusted revenue growth between +38% and +42% (previously: between +25% and 35%) and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of +2% to +4% (previously: in the range of +1% to +3%).

Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measure "adjusted EBITDA", the Company refers to the corresponding definition in its Annual Report 2019, which is published on the Company's website.

Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Bredol, Capital Market Compliance Officer

Contact:

Philipp Steinhäuser, ir@home24.de

Legal Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this release or the underlying assumptions. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

10-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: home24 SE Greifswalder Straße 212-213 10405 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 - 609880019 Fax: +49 30 - 2016329499 E-mail: ir@home24.de Internet: www.home24.com ISIN: DE000A14KEB5 WKN: A14KEB Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1147103

End of Announcement DGAP News Service