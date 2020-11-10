 

DGAP-News fashionette AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilization measures

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.11.2020, 21:11  |  76   |   |   

DGAP-News: fashionette AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
fashionette AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilization measures

10.11.2020 / 21:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DISCLOSURE. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS DISCLOSURE.

10 November 2020

fashionette AG

Disclosure in accordance with Article 5 para. 4 lit. (b) and para. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Following the pre-stabilisation announcement dated 20 October 2020, the stabilisation manager mentioned below has informed fashionette AG, Düsseldorf, Germany, (contact person: Daniel Raab; phone: +49 (0)211 17607828) that stabilisations (within the meaning of Article 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation) have taken place with respect to the offer of the following securities as indicated below:

The Securities:  
Issuer: fashionette AG
Guarantor (if applicable): N/A
Aggregate nominal amount of the offer
(excluding over-allotment option): 		3,200,000
Description: Ordinary shares with no par value
  ISIN DE000A2QEFA1
Offer price: EUR 31.00
   
Stabilisation:  
Stabilisation manager: Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft
Existence, maximum size of
Seite 1 von 6
fashionette Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: fashionette (demnächst ein IPO)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News fashionette AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilization measures DGAP-News: fashionette AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous fashionette AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilization measures 10.11.2020 / 21:11 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
Anleger-Metriken: Makara Mining Corp. skizziert den Fahrplan zum Near Term Production Explorer.
DGAP-News: Mutares: 11 Transaktionen in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 beschleunigen Wachstumskurs, starke ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft launches the offering of approx. EUR ...
EQS-Adhoc: Conzzeta: Agreement to divest FoamPartner
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO mit fulminantem Start in eine neue Ära des Online-Brokerage in Europa
EarthRenew Inc: Umweltaktie vor Meilenstein: Baubeginn der Produktionsanlage steht kurz bevor!
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac veröffentlicht detaillierte Interimsdaten der Phase 1-Studie seines ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft beginnt die Platzierung einer ...
DGAP-News: Westwing reports very strong Q3 2020 results based on a continued accel-erated shift towards ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Vorjahresumsatz bereits jetzt übertroffen: Marketingprogramm soll weiteres Wachstum beschleunigen!
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:11 Uhr
DGAP-News: fashionette AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen (deutsch)
21:11 Uhr
DGAP-News: fashionette AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen
09.11.20
fashionette: „Voll auf Kurs”
09.11.20
DGAP-News: fashionette AG: Trading-Update für das dritte Quartal 2020 (deutsch)
09.11.20
DGAP-News: fashionette AG: Q3 2020 trading update
09.11.20
DGAP-News: fashionette AG: Trading-Update für das dritte Quartal 2020
09.11.20
50% Kurschance mit E-Commerce?: Fashionette: Neuer E-Commerce Player am Markt
29.10.20
IPO/AKTIE IM FOKUS: Enttäuschender Börsenstart für Fashionette
29.10.20
fashionette: Verlust für Erstzeichner
29.10.20
DGAP-News: fashionette AG mit erfolgreichem Börsendebüt (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
10
fashionette (demnächst ein IPO)