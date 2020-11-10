 

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Is Investigating Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between February 1, 2019 and July 6, 2020. Evolus' sole product is Jeuveau, which competes with Botox.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 due to Evolus' misconduct, click here.

Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) Misappropriated Trade Secrets

Beginning in February 2019, Evolus began a campaign in which it promoted Jeuveau as a proprietary formulation of the botulinum toxic type A complex, purportedly developed by a Korean bioengineering company through years of clinical research. On July 6, 2020, the U.S. International Trade Commission ("ITC") issued its Initial Final Determination in a case brought by Allergan, the U.S. manufacturer of Botox, and Medytox, the Korean manufacturer of a similar product, against Evolus, which claimed that Evolus stole trade secrets to develop Jeuveau. The ITC Judge determined that Evolus and its South Korean partner firm misappropriated the botulinum toxin and the manufacturing process that led to its development and manufacture. As a result, the ITC Judge recommended a ten-year long ban on Evolus' ability to import and sell Jeuveau in the United States. On this news, Evolus' stock dropped 37% in two days to close at $3.35 on July 8, 2020 and has yet to recover.

If you purchased Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) securities between February 1, 2019 and July 6, 2020, you have legal options. Please reach out to Robbins LLP for more information.

Contact us to learn more:

Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Evolus, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

