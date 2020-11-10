 

K2 Integrity to Assist Libya in Strengthening Its Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Framework

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 21:40  |  34   |   |   

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --–  K2 Integrity is pleased to announce its engagement by the Libyan Interior Ministry (MOI) as principal strategic advisor for enhancing the country's anti-money laundering/countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) system. As part of this important partnership, K2 Integrity and the MOI will collaborate closely as Libya takes steps to ensure that its AML/CFT framework meets global standards, including those established by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the Middle East/North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF).

"K2 Integrity looks forward to assisting Libya in its critically important efforts to fight terrorism, organized crime, and corruption, and to protect the integrity and security of the Libyan and global financial systems," said Daniel Glaser, K2 Integrity's Head of Jurisdictional Services. "This work leverages K2 Integrity's deep expertise in promoting financial integrity and helping clients identify, manage, and reduce illicit finance risk, particularly relating to money laundering, terrorist financing, and the implementation of financial sanctions. We look forward to working closely with Libya to achieve these important objectives."

Mr. Glaser served as Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing in the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence from May 2011 to January 2017. Additionally, Mr. Glaser served as the Head of the U.S. Delegation to the FATF and co-chaired the FATF's International Co-Operation Review Group.

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the preeminent global firm assisting jurisdictions in developing and implementing AML/CFT and sanctions implementation systems. We are uniquely positioned with a peerless cadre of individuals who helped design and spearhead the post-9/11 AML/CFT regime in the United States and globally, including in senior leadership positions at the FATF, at the Egmont Group, and in national governments. K2 Integrity conducts jurisdictional risk assessments, supports the development of national strategies, assists in the drafting of relevant laws and regulations, advises on the effective implementation of these strategies and laws, and provides training and capacity building.

K2 Integrity represents the merger and combined expertise and experience of K2 Intelligence and Financial Integrity Network (FIN). www.k2integrity.com

CONTACT:
Lindsay Sweeney
lsweeney@k2intelligence.com 
917.243.7395

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930510/K2Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

K2 Integrity to Assist Libya in Strengthening Its Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Framework WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -–  K2 Integrity is pleased to announce its engagement by the Libyan Interior Ministry (MOI) as principal strategic advisor for enhancing the country's anti-money laundering/countering the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Successful implementation of transformation strengthens Heidelberg in times of COVID-19
FairCom kicks off new era of database technology
TROUVER Double 11 Festival Vacuum Deals Starts from 12: 00AM Nov.11
Post Show Report Available for China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE 2020)
Ericsson Capital Markets Day 2020
Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods