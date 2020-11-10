 

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES EXPANDS SUPPLY CHAIN NETWORK, ANNOUNCES OPENING OF COMPANY OPERATED DIRECT E-COMMERCE FULFILLMENT CENTER

globenewswire
10.11.2020, 22:00  |  21   |   |   

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, November 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized today announced the transformation of its supply chain, designed to improve product delivery which supports the growing demand from our customers nationwide. During the next 12 months, the Company plans to integrate several distribution centers, utilizing Walmart.com’s and our e-commerce fulfillment center. The goal is to provide more next-day and two-day shipping services that enable faster e-commerce shipping, striving to satisfy 100% of our customers nationwide.

This strategy is built on our 2020 expansion initiative, increasing the Company's supply chain capacity, including the opening of Kronos’ facility in West Virginia, allowing the supply chain to satisfy the needs of customers from small packages to larger items, like our flagship product –the whole house air purifier. This expansion utilizes a small portion of the 85,000 square feet of facilities and real estate that Kronos is under contract to purchase as previously announced here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/kronos-advanced-technologies-inc-ticker ...

“Kronos continues to transform its supply chain to ensure our continued ability to provide superior products. Today's update, on the progress made in our supply chain transformation, demonstrates our ongoing commitment to enhance the customer experience in this new COVID era. Efficiently managing our marketing channels, customer demand, product supply, and product fulfillment is crucial to our success. The opening of our dedicated fulfillment center will allow us to match market demand with manufacturing supply, ensuring an improved customer experience,” said Joseph Florence, Kronos's CTO.

“The early expansion of Kronos’s footprint into West Virginia shows not only an increased confidence in the State economy but a commitment to our Transition To America Initiative,” Joseph Florence said.

West Virginia University’s Bureau of Business & Economic Research published the following economic data:

West Virginia registered its strongest year of economic growth in more than a decade during 2018, marking the state’s second year of recovery after a protracted economic downturn that lasted for much of the period between 2012 and 2016. The energy sector has driven most of West Virginia’s economic rebound, particularly the abundance of natural gas pipeline construction activity occurring throughout the state. Most of the state’s economic regions have seen conditions improve over the past couple of years.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES CONGRATULATES CALIFORNIA GIG INDUSTRY AS PROPOSITION 22 WINS LANDSLIDE; OFFERS UBER AND LYFT DRIVERS SAFER AIR QUALITY SOLUTION;
29.10.20
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC ANNOUNCES APPRECIATION DISCOUNT FOR COVID-19 FRONTLINE WORKERS AND FIREFIGHTERS
23.10.20
LEADING PRIME REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER GROUP SELECTS KRONOS TO PROVIDE AIR PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
20.10.20
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES UPDATES CUSTOMERS ON LEGISLATION THAT ALLOWS CONSUMERS TO PURCHASE AIR PURIFICATION PRODUCTS UTILIZING FSA OR HSA ACCOUNTS
16.10.20
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES NEW COMMUNITY PROGRAM TO HELP PROVIDE SAFER INDOOR AIR TO SCHOOLS: