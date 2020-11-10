 

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the company will webcast its corporate presentation at the following virtual healthcare conference:

  • Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:10 p.m. EST / 6:10 p.m. GMT. Daniel Swisher, president and chief operating officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update.

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed from the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.  Please connect to the website prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast.

An archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation for at least one week on the Investors section of the company's website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing life-changing medicines that transform the lives of patients with serious diseases — often with limited or no options.  We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in key therapeutic areas.  Our focus is in neuroscience, including sleep and movement disorders, and in oncology, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. We actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecule advancements, biologics and innovative delivery technologies.  Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in more than 90 countries.  For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Contacts:


Investors: 
Kathee Littrell
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ireland +353 1 634 7887
U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media:
Jacqueline Kirby
Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Government Relations
Ireland +353 1 697 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4910

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Logo

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150930/272253LOGO

