Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 10.11.2020, 22:05 | 6 | 0 | 0 10.11.2020, 22:05 | Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American: CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Figures as of September 30, 2020 compared with those of one year ago, are as follows: September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 Net assets per common share $35.78 $37.44 Net assets $921,973,718 $953,969,739 Shares outstanding 25,771,137 25,482,666 Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005806/en/



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer