Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders
Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American: CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Figures as of September 30, 2020 compared with those of one year ago, are as follows:
|
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Net assets per common share
|
$35.78
|
$37.44
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
$921,973,718
|
$953,969,739
|
|
|
|
Shares outstanding
|
25,771,137
|
25,482,666
Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.
