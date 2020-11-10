GlycoMimetics to Present at Two Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Investor Conferences

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC), today announces that CEO Rachel King plans to present an overview of the company at the upcoming Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17 and the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19. Both presentations will be available on the Company’s website, under the Investors tab. Details are as follows:

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

November 17-19, 2020

GlycoMimetics presentation: Thursday, November 19, 6:45 – 7:15 (BST)

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a biotechnology company with two late-stage clinical development programs and a pipeline of novel glycomimetic drugs, all designed to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. GlycoMimetics' drug candidate, uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, was evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and is being evaluated across a range of patient populations including a Company-sponsored Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML under breakthrough therapy designation. Rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, is being explored for use in treatment of acute VOC in SCD. GlycoMimetics has also completed a Phase 1 clinical trial with another wholly-owned drug candidate, GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005880/en/