 

Iron Mountain to Participate in Berenberg US CEO Conference 2020

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company, announced that Barry Hytinen, EVP & CFO will participate in a fireside chat at the Berenberg US CEO Conference 2020 on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm ET.

A live webcast will be available under the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com and the replay will be available through November 13, 2021. The link to the webcast is https://kvgo.com/berenberg/iron-mountain-november-2020

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

