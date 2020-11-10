Iron Mountain to Participate in Berenberg US CEO Conference 2020

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company, announced that Barry Hytinen, EVP & CFO will participate in a fireside chat at the Berenberg US CEO Conference 2020 on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm ET.

A live webcast will be available under the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com and the replay will be available through November 13, 2021. The link to the webcast is https://kvgo.com/berenberg/iron-mountain-november-2020