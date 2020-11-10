 

Revance to Participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the company will participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference, a fully virtual management access conference, taking place November 16-18.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, November 17, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.revance.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval in 2020. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow’s feet, as well as in three therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia, adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis. To accompany DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance has built a unique portfolio of premium products and services for U.S. aesthetics practices, including the RHA Collection of dermal fillers in the U.S., the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and the HintMD fintech platform, which includes integrated smart payment, subscription and loyalty digital services. Revance has also partnered with Mylan N.V. to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences. For more information or to join our team visit us at www.revance.com.

“Revance Therapeutics” and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
RHA resilient hyaluronic acid and RHA are trademarks of TEOXANE SA.
BOTOX is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.

